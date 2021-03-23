Joe Biden Replaced Donald Trump's Migrant Fences With 'Plastic Barriers,' Reporter Says

On Monday, investigative reporter Alex Kotch scrutinized Joe Biden and compared his administration's housing of unaccompanied migrant children to his predecessor, Donald Trump.

"The Biden admin replaced Trump's fences with plastic barriers," he tweeted.

"It's still kids in cages. If they would set up or find new shelters, this wouldn't have to happen."

Kotch's comment was in response to a recent BuzzFeed News report that revealed photos of the crowded conditions that migrant children are exposed to under Biden's leadership.