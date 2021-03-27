Trending Stories
Joe Biden's Justice Department Is Reportedly Probing Georgia Voting Law

President Joe Biden speaks off camera.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
joe biden
Tyler MacDonald

Georgia's controversial new voting law is facing scrutiny from Joe Biden's Department of Justice, The Hill reported.

"We're working on that right now,” Biden said to a reporter on Friday," he said.

“We don't know quite exactly what we can do at this point. The Justice Department's taking a look as well.”

According to The Hill, Biden's remarks leave open the possibility of legal action against the new law on behalf of the Justice Department.

The Republican-supported law enacts various new restrictions on voting, including limitations on the use of ballot drop boxes.

Biden's Administration Slammed The New Law

After Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law on Thursday evening, Biden's administration took aim at the bill.

“This law, like so many others being pursued by Republicans in statehouses across the country is a blatant attack on the Constitution and good conscience," Biden said in a statement released on Friday.

Biden compared the law to the Jim Crow era and accused Republicans of engaging in a movement to prevent Americans from voting.

Republicans have long been accused by Democrats of trying to limit voting rights to increase their electoral chances.

Biden's Administration Believes The Law Will Likely Lead To Court Battles

Joe Biden speaks from a presidential podium.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, the controversial law will likely pave the way for court battles.

Psaki claimed that organizations and groups will likely push back on the law and suggested that some of these battles are better left to forces outside of the White House.

It appears that voting rights groups have already taken up arms. In particular, The Hill reported that Georgia's new measures — enacted on Thursday evening — already face a legal challenge.

The Law Has Received A Backlash For One Provision In Particular

The law has received a great deal of backlash for a provision that prohibits individuals from giving food and water to voters waiting in line.

As reported by CNN, the new law makes this illegal within 25 feet of any voter at a polling place or within 150 feet of the polling place.

"No person shall solicit votes in any manner or by any means or method, nor shall any person distribute or display any campaign material, nor shall any person give, offer to give, or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink, to an elector."

Files Suggest Republicans Used Voting Laws To Gerrymander Based On Race

As The Inquisitr reported, leaked files suggested that late Republican Party operative Thomas Hofeller helped the party gerrymander North Carolina based on race.

Gerrymandering is a common political practice that involves manipulating the boundaries of an electoral constituency to favor a particular political party. Hofeller is belived to have perfected the art that is modern gerrymandering.

Within the 70,000 files and several years of e-mails, data suggested that Hofeller might have broken the law and gerrymandering North Carolina based on the region's race data.

