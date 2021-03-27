Joe Biden's Justice Department Is Reportedly Probing Georgia Voting Law

Georgia's controversial new voting law is facing scrutiny from Joe Biden's Department of Justice, The Hill reported.

"We're working on that right now,” Biden said to a reporter on Friday," he said.

“We don't know quite exactly what we can do at this point. The Justice Department's taking a look as well.”

According to The Hill, Biden's remarks leave open the possibility of legal action against the new law on behalf of the Justice Department.

The Republican-supported law enacts various new restrictions on voting, including limitations on the use of ballot drop boxes.