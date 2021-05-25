Joe Biden's Press Secretary Allegedly Worked For Israeli Spy Firm

A Tuesday report from The Electronic Intifada claims that Joe Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, worked for an Israeli spy firm.

The outlet claims that Pskai worked for AnyVision, an Israeli spy firm that allegedly conducted surveillance on Palestinians under Israeli occupation.

The publication pointed to financial documents that purportedly show that Psaki earned at least $5,000 from the company in the role of a "crisis communications consultant."

According to The Electronic Intifada, Pasaki worked for the firm sometime after she left Barack Obama's administration in 2017 and before she joined Biden's White House.