Joe Biden Must Be Impeached And Prosecuted For Vaccine Passport Support, Democrat Says

In addition to Wolf, Biden has also faced a significant backlash from Republicans over the vaccine passport proposal.

As reported by The Washington Post, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his state would not be supportive of such a strategy.

“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society," he said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also slammed the idea and compared it to the policies the Nazis implemented to identify and target Jews.