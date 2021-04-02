Joe Biden Must Be Impeached And Prosecuted For Vaccine Passport Support, Democrat Says

Democrat and author Naomi Wolf recently took to Twitter to call for President Joe Biden to be impeached and prosecuted for his support of the coronavirus vaccine passport.
"I hate to be the Democrat to have to say this but it’s time to impeach and prosecute. This is a clear and present danger and these are high crimes and misdemeanors against our Constitution and basic liberty."
The comment came amid news that Biden's administration is working to implement coronavirus passports in the United States.