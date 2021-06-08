Joe Biden Administration Gave A 'Huge Win' To Russia, Journalist Says

Journalist Glenn Greenwald on Tuesday suggested that President Joe Biden's administration handed Russia a "huge win" with its waiving of sanctions on the Nord Stream II pipeline, as Fox News reported.

"Huge win for the Kremlin," Greenwald tweeted in response to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's comment on the issue.

"Took a change in administrations to get it. Elections matter," he added.

Blinkin underlined that the pipeline is near physical completion and suggested sanctioning Russia — which he called an ally — would offer "no gain."