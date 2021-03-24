Joe Biden Says Dogs 'May Help Cure Cancer'

President Joe Biden claimed on Tuesday that dogs might be able to help cure cancer during a visit to the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, Breitbart reported.

"By the way, dogs may help cure cancer,” he said, underlining the heightened sense of smell possessed by dogs.

“Not a joke. Dogs are able to … they’re using dogs now … to smell cancer in people’s legs, in people’s bodies, not a joke, it’s a fascinating thing.”

Although Biden's comments created some confusion, there is some truth behind them.