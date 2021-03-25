Trending Stories
Joe Biden Might Have Broken The Law By Halting Donald Trump's Border Wall

Joe Biden speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
joe biden
Tyler MacDonald

President Joe Biden might have skirted the law by putting a stop to Donald Trump's border wall.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the Government Accountability Office is currently probing whether Biden's decision to immediately stop the construction of the wall was legal.

Charles Young, public affairs officer for the GAO announced on Tuesday that the issue stems from the fact that funding for the wall was already approved. In particular, Congress green-lit almost $1.4 billion for Trump's project in December of last year.

The Investigation Came After Republican Lawmakers Spoke Out

Before the GAO began its investigation, a group of 40 Republican Senators appealed the organization and accused Biden of violating federal law. The group also suggested that the halted construction of the wall is fueling the alleged crisis at the border stemming from a surge in migrants.

"We write regarding these actions. We believe they violated the Impoundment Control Act (ICA) as interpreted by your office, and we request your legal opinion on the matter," the group wrote.

According to the lawmakers, Biden must confer with Congress before halting the construction of the wall.

Biden Said The Halt In Construction Is To Analyze Spending

According to Biden, the halted construction of the wall is necessary to determine where the cash should be funneled. Per The New York Post, the head of state told a spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget that the move is a "necessary and responsible step" to determine "prudent management of federal funds.”

White House officials underlined that Biden's decision to halt funding was "formal and public," per The Daily Mail. The officials also claimed that the administration has ample time to determine the best way to spend the funding in a way that adheres to federal spending legislation.

Biden Will Not Likely Face Punishment

Even if the GAO probe finds that Biden broke the law, The Daily Mail claims that it's not likely he will face formal consequences.

Still, Politico reported that Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, a manager at the watchdog group Project on Government Oversight, sounded the alarm on Biden's conduct.

"The Biden administration has to be really careful about doing stuff like this, because otherwise they’re just going to be doing the exact thing the Trump administration did — just at the other end of the policy spectrum."

Biden Is Facing Scrutiny For His Handling Of The Border

Joe Biden speaks for a presidential podium.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

The Biden administration has been facing increased scrutiny amid a surge in migrants at the border. As The Inquisitr reported, recent photos of conditions for unaccompanied migrant children have drawn comparisons to Trump's administration — although Biden is no longer separating families.

The photos were from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection tent facility in Donna, Texas. The CBP is allegedly struggling to find space for the surge in migrant children and taking longer than legally required to transfer children to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

