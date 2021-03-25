Joe Biden Might Have Broken The Law By Halting Donald Trump's Border Wall

President Joe Biden might have skirted the law by putting a stop to Donald Trump's border wall.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the Government Accountability Office is currently probing whether Biden's decision to immediately stop the construction of the wall was legal.

Charles Young, public affairs officer for the GAO announced on Tuesday that the issue stems from the fact that funding for the wall was already approved. In particular, Congress green-lit almost $1.4 billion for Trump's project in December of last year.