Joe Biden Administration Is Looking To Remove Anthony Fauci After Email Release, Reporter Says

Conservative reporter and One American News Network anchor Jack Posobiec claimed on Wednesday morning that Joe Biden's administration is looking to get rid of Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, after his emails were released to the public.

"White House staff are actively discussing an exit strategy for Dr Anthony Fauci following the release of his emails yesterday, per WH official," he tweeted,

Fauci's emails were released via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and revealed interactions he had with officials about the possible laboratory origins of coronavirus, among other things.