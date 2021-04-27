Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Gives Off Angel Vibes In Frilly White Lingerie

Famous Relationships

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker With Bikini Straddle

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Flaunts Guilt-Free Burger Gains With Weekend Curves

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Flaunts Massive Cake Appetite In Little Black Dress

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Is A 'Wild Thang' In Open Jacket

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Highlights 99 Problems In Louis Vuitton Bikini

Joe Biden Is Reportedly Sending More Troops To Afghanistan

Joe Biden speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Joshua Roberts
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

President Joe Biden's government is planning to send an additional 650 American troops to Afghanistan to aid in the withdrawal process, CNN reported.

As noted by Breitbart, the claims have circulated through Afghanistan’s Khaama Press and Pajhwok Afghan News.

According to CNN, the deployment of more soldiers to the region was greenlit by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin late last week. 

The publication cited several defense officials who claimed the additional troops are intended to protect U.S. forces as they exit the landlocked country.

Troops Will Be Out Of The Country By September 11

U.S. troops are allegedly set to be out of the country by September 11. 

Donald Trump previously made a deal with the Taliban that involved American troops withdrawing from the region by May 1, and Biden has faced some criticism for pushing the date forward.

Gen. Austin Scott Miller, commander of US Forces Afghanistan and NATO's Resolute Support Mission, recently addressed the withdrawal.

"All of our forces are now preparing to retrograde. Officially the notification date will be the first of May, but at the same time as we start taking local actions we have already begun that."

Biden Has Faced Criticism From The Taliban

Joe Biden in front of a Seal of the President of the United States.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

The Taliban was not pleased by Biden's breach of the U.S. agreement made with them under Trump.

Per Breitbart, the military organization claimed that it no longer had any reason to hold off on attacking American troops between May and September, as was stipulated in the agreement.

In addition to halting attacks on American troops, the deal required the Taliban to sever its ties with foreign terrorist groups like al-Qaeda.

Biden broke the Trump-era deal to move the date of withdrawal to the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Operations Might Continue After Withdrawal

While the U.S. appears set to have its troops fully withdrawn from the region by later this year, that doesn't mean the military is done with the country.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, which includes Afghanistan and the Middle East, claimed that America still wants to have the ability to conduct counter-terrorism missions via aircraft and carry out surveillance and reconnaissance.

"We will have an architecture in the theater that will allow us to look into Afghanistan. It will not give us the same picture that we have now. It will allow us to see in."

Biden Has Been Criticized For His Approach To Russia

Amid reports of Biden's plans for Afghanistan, the president has faced scrutiny for his approach to Russia and its increased hostility toward Ukraine.

As The Inquisitr reported, Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that the head of state is moving toward war with Russia. The remarks came in the wake of Biden's new sanctions on the country.

Although Biden initially planned to send American warships to the Black Sea in support of Ukraine, he walked back the proposal after the battles between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian-backed separatists in Europe.

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden Is Reportedly Sending More Troops To Afghanistan

April 27, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker With Bikini Straddle

April 27, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards Could Form All-Star Trio Of Domantas Sabonis, Russell Westbrook & Bradley Beal Next Season

April 27, 2021

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Offer Kyle Lowry A 'Hefty Single-Season Agreement' In 2021 Free Agency

April 27, 2021

WWE Monday Night Raw: Winners & Losers

April 27, 2021

Chanel West Coast Highlights 99 Problems In Louis Vuitton Bikini

April 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.