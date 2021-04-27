Joe Biden Is Reportedly Sending More Troops To Afghanistan

President Joe Biden's government is planning to send an additional 650 American troops to Afghanistan to aid in the withdrawal process, CNN reported.

As noted by Breitbart, the claims have circulated through Afghanistan’s Khaama Press and Pajhwok Afghan News.

According to CNN, the deployment of more soldiers to the region was greenlit by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin late last week.

The publication cited several defense officials who claimed the additional troops are intended to protect U.S. forces as they exit the landlocked country.