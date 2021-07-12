Barack Obama 'Controls' Joe Biden, Commentator Says

Political commentator John Cardillo believes that President Joe Biden is being controlled by former head of state Barack Obama behind the scenes.

"Obama controls Biden," he tweeted on Monday.

"Cubans demanding freedom will get nothing from Dementia Man’s handlers."

Cardillo was referring to the protests that broke out in Cuba this weekend in protest of the country's government.

Obama was notably the most friendly president toward Cuba and relaxed the rules of the U.S. embargo on the country.

As reported by The New Yorker, Donald Trump reversed Obama's policy toward the country.