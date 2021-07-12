Trending Stories
Barack Obama 'Controls' Joe Biden, Commentator Says

Barack Obama and Joe Biden wave an at event.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Political commentator John Cardillo believes that President Joe Biden is being controlled by former head of state Barack Obama behind the scenes.

"Obama controls Biden," he tweeted on Monday.

"Cubans demanding freedom will get nothing from Dementia Man’s handlers."

Cardillo was referring to the protests that broke out in Cuba this weekend in protest of the country's government.

Obama was notably the most friendly president toward Cuba and relaxed the rules of the U.S. embargo on the country.

As reported by The New Yorker, Donald Trump reversed Obama's policy toward the country.

Biden Said He Stands With The Cuban People

In response to the protests, the Biden administration released a statement suggesting that America supports the Cuban people's protests, NBC News reported.

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime," he said.

"The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves."

Cardillo Has Long Criticized Biden

Joe Biden speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee

It's not the first time Cardillo has claimed Biden is controlled by other figures.

As The Inquisitr reported, the Newsmax host previously claimed that Biden is at the mercy of handlers who are seeking to implement a police state in America.

The remark came after the arrest of Douglass Mackey, who is facing prosecution for alleged election interference linked to a disinformation campaign purportedly involving the spread of memes.

According to Cardillo, people will soon be jailed for their tweets under Biden's administration.

Conservatives Slammed Biden's Administration

Conservatives took issue with Biden's Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung, who suggested on Twitter that the uprising was linked to coronavirus and medicine shortages.

"Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages," she tweeted.

In response, some conservatives accused Biden's administration of ignoring the Cuban government's history.

"Democrat Joe Biden's administration refuses to acknowledge that Cubans are protesting the corrupt and murderous communist dictatorship in Cuba," Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra tweeted in response to Chung.

Others Points To America's Role

Other journalists have pointed to America's role in bringing Cuba to the state it's in now.

Grayzone journalist Aaron Maté took to Twitter to suggest that Biden's administration is not addressing the real root cause of the Cuban people's misery.

"The US regime is so authoritarian that it grants itself the right to impose a crippling 60-year embargo and destabilization campaign aimed at forcing Cubans to suffer into submission."

Maté then called on Biden to stop "blockading" the Cuban people.

