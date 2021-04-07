Anthony Fauci Says Vaccine Passports Won't Be Federally Mandated

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' leading infectious disease expert, recently suggested that the federal government would not be mandating vaccine passports, Raw Story reported.

"I doubt that the federal government will be the main mover of a vaccine passport concept," he said during an appearance on the Politico Dispatch podcast.

Fauci's comment comes amid fears surrounding the vaccine passport proposal and its implications for the freedom of Americans.

As The Inquisitr reported, the proposal has received significant pushback from Republican leaders and lawmakers.