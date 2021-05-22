Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Attack On Tulsi Gabbard's 'Present' Vote Resurfaces

After voting "present" on the $1.9 billion Capitol Police spending bill that narrowly passed the House of Representatives, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is facing scrutiny for her past criticism of Tulsi Gabbard's "present" vote on Donald trump's impeachment.
"I forgot about @AOC 's attack on @TulsiGabbard for voting 'present' on Trump's impeachment, saying a present vote is a violation leadership duties," journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted on Friday.
"This makes @AOC ' 'present' vote yesterday on the $1.9 billion Capitol Police spending bill even more craven."