Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Attack On Tulsi Gabbard's 'Present' Vote Resurfaces

As reported by NBC News, the Capitol Police funding bill passed the House of Representatives by a 213-212 vote.

Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman of New York, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan all voted "present." If they had joined their progressive colleagues Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts in voting against the bill, it would not have passed.

Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib were notably vocal advocates of the "defund the police" movement.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ocasio-Cortez argued that slashing police budgets would not have a significant effect on law enforcement officers and could be funneled to other necessary community initiatives.