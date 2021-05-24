Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Lawmakers Effectively 'Served In War' During Capitol Riot

Ocasio-Cortez previously made an Instagram live video in which she discussed her experience during the Capitol riot.

The congresswoman said she hid in a bathroom and feared for her life. When police arrived, she initially thought they were rioters.

In response to Ocasio-Cortez's video, some ridiculed her and suggested that she was exaggerating the level of danger that she faced.

Conversely, supporters of the lawmaker accused her critics of trying to downplay the severity of the Capitol riot.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, such criticisms were designed to uphold white supremacy.