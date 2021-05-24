Trending Stories
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Lawmakers Effectively 'Served In War' During Capitol Riot

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks off camera.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

During an interview with Latino USA, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke about the Capitol riot and said that U.S. lawmakers had effectively "served in war," The Independent reported.

Ocasio-Cortez said the traumatizing event had significantly impacted the legislative process in United States Congress.

"After the 6th I took some time and it was really Ayanna Pressley when I explained to her what happened to me, like the day of, because I ran to her office and she was like, ‘you need to recognisz trauma’."

Ocasio-Cortez Said She's In Therapy

The progressive lawmaker revealed that she is in therapy to cope with the trauma she experienced from the storming of the Capitol.

"Oh yeah, I’m doing therapy but also I’ve just slowed down. I think the Trump administration had a lot of us, especially Latino communities, in a very reactive mode."

Ocasio-Cortez said that she learned the importance of recognizing trauma when her father passed away when she was young.

"That happened at a young age and I locked it away. You have to live with it for years."

Ocasio-Cortez Previously Said She Feared For Her Life

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Brittany Greeson

Ocasio-Cortez previously made an Instagram live video in which she discussed her experience during the Capitol riot. 

The congresswoman said she hid in a bathroom and feared for her life. When police arrived, she initially thought they were rioters.

In response to Ocasio-Cortez's video, some ridiculed her and suggested that she was exaggerating the level of danger that she faced. 

Conversely, supporters of the lawmaker accused her critics of trying to downplay the severity of the Capitol riot.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, such criticisms were designed to uphold white supremacy.

Mike Pence Just Missed The Rioters

Then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was overseeing the ratification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, allegedly just missed the rioters.

"Sixty seconds could have meant potentially the difference between what we have right now and a martial state," Ocasio-Cortez said.

As The Inquisitr reported, rioters were allegedly looking for Pence and making chants about hanging him for betraying Donald Trump.

Notably, Trump pressured Pence to refuse to ratify Biden's victory, despite legal experts noting that the then-vice president did not have the power to stop the process.

Rioters Continue To Face Charges

Months after the Capitol riot, rioters are still being scooped up by law enforcement and hit with charges.

As reported by Yahoo News, over 440 people have been charged thus far, but just one has pleaded guilty.

According to the outlet, the lack of guilty pleas reflects not just the tough conditions set by prosecutors but the resistance from defense lawyers.

In some cases, prosecutors are demanding that clients turn over cell phones, social media data, and other evidence.

Many of the defendants also face prison sentences.

