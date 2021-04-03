Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 'Political Potential' Is Rapidly Increasing Ahead Of 2024, Columnist Suggests

In an op-ed for The Hill, Douglas MacKinnon — a writer for former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush — argued that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "political potential" is rapidly increasing ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
"Knowing that she is intimidated by no one, it is safe to assume that White House chief of staff Ron Klain recently met with Ocasio-Cortez precisely because he realizes how powerful she’s become and that her political potential is not only unlimited but accelerating at warp-speed."