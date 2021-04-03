Trending Stories
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 'Political Potential' Is Rapidly Increasing Ahead Of 2024, Columnist Suggests

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Brittany Greeson
News & Politics
Tyler MacDonald

In an op-ed for The Hill, Douglas MacKinnon — a writer for former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush — argued that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "political potential" is rapidly increasing ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"Knowing that she is intimidated by no one, it is safe to assume that White House chief of staff Ron Klain recently met with Ocasio-Cortez precisely because he realizes how powerful she’s become and that her political potential is not only unlimited but accelerating at warp-speed."

Ocasio-Cortez Could Run For President In 2024

MacKinnon noted that Ocasio-Cortez will be 35 years old in 2024 over three weeks before the election and thus could run for president that year.

The columnist underlined the possibility that the congresswoman will take on Joe Biden or Kamala Harris — whoever is in power at the time of the next election — and suggested that the current administration is likely considering the possibility behind closed doors.

As reported by Forbes, betters previously pointed to Ocasio-Cortez as a presidential frontrunner for the 2024 race.

Ocasio-Cortez Could Tap Into Bernie Sanders' Base

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

According to MacKinnon, Ocasio-Cortez could channel the grassroots support that Bernie Sanders generated for his 2020 presidential bid. 

The progressive congressman notably campaigned with Sanders and has voiced support for many of his proposals, including Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and canceling student debt.

The columnist argued that Ocasio-Cortez could take on Sanders' role of battling the Democratic establishment.

"Today, a great many of those voters hear the voice of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a voice which rings true to the progressive and populist issues they believe must be immediately addressed."

Ocasio-Cortez Has Criticized The Biden-Harris Administration

Recently, Ocasio-Cortez took aim at the Biden-Harris administration for its infrastructure plan and handling of undocumented migrant children at the border.

"This is not nearly enough," she tweeted of the infrastructure plan this week.

As for the Biden administration's handling of the border, which is seeing a surge in migrants, Ocasio-Cortez expressed her opinions during a virtual meeting with her constituents.

During the appearance, she called the treatment of the migrants "inhuman and unacceptable" and pointed to the "horrifying conditions" experienced by children in Customs and Border Protection custody.

Ocasio-Cortez Is Similar To Donald Trump In One Way

In his op-ed, MacKinnon argued that Ocasio-Cortez and Donald Trump are similar to each other in at least one way: they don't care about the establishment's rules for running for higher office.

"'Wait your turn, until we give you our approval, is not a command they accept or obey."

According to the columnist, Trump succeeded in defeating the Grand Old Party's establishment-approved primary candidates in 2016 just as Ocasio-Cortez stunned the world with her 2018 victory that launched her into the position of a United States congresswoman.

