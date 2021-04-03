Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 'Political Potential' Is Rapidly Increasing Ahead Of 2024, Columnist Suggests

MacKinnon noted that Ocasio-Cortez will be 35 years old in 2024 over three weeks before the election and thus could run for president that year.

The columnist underlined the possibility that the congresswoman will take on Joe Biden or Kamala Harris — whoever is in power at the time of the next election — and suggested that the current administration is likely considering the possibility behind closed doors.

As reported by Forbes, betters previously pointed to Ocasio-Cortez as a presidential frontrunner for the 2024 race.