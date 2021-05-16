Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Israel An Apartheid State

Amid Israel's airstrikes on Gaza, progressive congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the country an "apartheid state," Al Jazeera reported.
"Apartheid states aren’t democracies," she tweeted on Saturday.
Ocasio-Cortez's comment came after she posted a video of Israel demolishing a building that housed media offices of Associated Press and Al Jazeera. She noted that Biden's administration supports Israel and vetoed the United Nations' call for a ceasefire.
"If the Biden admin can’t stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to? How can they credibly claim to stand for human rights?"