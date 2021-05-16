Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Israel An Apartheid State

According to Al Jazeera, rights groups have overwhelmingly opposed to Israel and its treatment of Palestinians.

Recently, Human Rights Watch claimed that the country's governance is racist and favors Israeli Jews over Palestinians — both in Israel and in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Despite such criticism, the outlet noted that the word "apartheid" is rarely used by American legislators.

Biden's administration has underlined Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas terrorists — a belief that has been echoed by lawmakers like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.