Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sounds The Alarm On Joe Biden's Justice Department

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday and sounded the alarm on President Joe Biden's Department of Justice.

As reported by Breitbart, anchor Dana Bash noted that Biden's DOJ is under fire for issuing gag orders against journalists and companies defending anti-LGBTQ laws.

Ocasio-Cortez responded by underlining that Biden's Justice Department also recently decided that it would "essentially" advance the second-class citizenship of Puerto Ricans.