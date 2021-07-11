Rudy Guiliani Had A Meltdown Over RNC Challenging Donald Trump's Election Claims, Report Says

A new report from Business Insider claims that Rudy Giuliani had a meltdown after Republican National Committee chief counsel Justin Riemer questioned Donald Trump's claims of election fraud in the 2020 race.

The alleged meltdown is outlined in an upcoming book by Michael Wolff, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, which claims that Riemer questioned Trump's claims in an email sent to Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis.

According to the report, Ellis was dining with Rudy Giuliani and former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik at the time she recieved the email.