Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Says Bitcoin Could Soon Be 'Outlawed' In America

During a recent interview with Yahoo! Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, billionaire and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio argued that bitcoin will likely be outlawed by the United States government.
"Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing, because things can get out of control," he said.
"So I think that it would be very likely that you will have it under a certain set of circumstances outlawed the way gold was outlawed."