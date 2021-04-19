A poll from The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler released on Sunday ran a hypothetical 2022 gubernatorial matchup between actor Matthew McConaughey and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and showed the True Detective star with a double-digit lead.

As reported by The Daily Caller, the poll found that McConaughey, who has teased a gubernatorial run for months, had the support of 45 percent of respondents, while Abbot had just 33 percent backing. However, approximately 22 percent of voters were undecided.