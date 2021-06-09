Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Joe Biden's 'Inhumane' Immigration Policy

During a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC's All In, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at President Joe Biden's immigration policy, which she suggested is ineffective, per Breitbart.

"I think the issue here, and first of all, I think this is not just about the vice president. This is about the Biden administration’s immigration policy writ large is not working. It’s wrong, and it’s inhumane."

The congresswoman claimed that the root problem stems back to the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the George W. Bush administration.