Brynn Whitfield Once Had a Thing With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Peter Madrigal: “Been There, Done That”

Brynn Whitfield of The Real Housewives of New York City has made a shocking revelation on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, alleging she has had a past relationship with one of Bravo's most eligible bachelors.

Amid a round of 'Swipe Right or Call it a Night,' Andy quizzed the RHONY newbie on whether she'd swipe right or left for a few Bravo stars, including several Vanderpump Rules cast members. She was indifferent to Tom Schwartz, but she had a startling response to another series regular who had been a friend for a long time.

Brynn swiped left on Peter Madrigal, the manager of SUR, and said on the show that she had “been there, done that.” After Andy stated that he was aware that the two had previously had a thing, the Housewife chuckled and remarked, “I was in my 20s.”

In December, Peter, who since VPR Season 1 has worked his way up from busboy to manager at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR restaurant, provided an update on his love life. He talked about going through a "rough patch" with a lady he had been seeing since October 2022. Months after Peter "went out a couple of times" with Raquel Leviss, the mystery woman entered the picture. Previously, Peter had a relationship with his former co-star Stassi Schroeder.

Brynn withheld any more information on the alleged hookup with Peter. She did, however, consent to swipe right for Amir Lancaster of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard and Captain Jason Chambers of Below Deck Down Under. Brynn said she's single when sitting next to Marlo Hampton of The Real Housewives of Atlanta while having previously acknowledged having feelings for Shep Rose of Southern Charm.

She revealed to presenter Andy that she has been flirting in DMs with Shep. Brynn is a member of the revived ensemble of the remake, which also features Jenna Lyons and debuted last month. Brynn, who has a reputation for being a huge flirt on RHONY, admitted to DMing Shep on Instagram and noted that he messaged her first, per Glamour. “He’s very sweet,” she said. “He’s very smart. Very sweet, yeah. And it’s all PG. It’s, like, about philosophy and dogs. Our favorite subjects.”

Brynn acknowledged her interest in Shep on WWHL last month, which most likely led to his direct message. “I have a little secret: I think Shep’s cute,” she said at the time, per Page Six. “It takes one commitment-phobe to know another commitment-phobe.”

Bravo has actually brought a lot of couples together, namely, Paige DeSorbo from Summer House and Craig Conover from Southern Charm, who have been dating for approximately two years. Conover and DeSorbo have both made appearances on Summer House (the crossover events of the century). Ashley Darby of the Real Housewives of Potomac briefly dated Luke Gulbranson of Summer House.

