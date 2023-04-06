Bruce Willis' Wife Says She 'liked' When Demi Moore And Her Husband 'Were Together'

Emma Heming Willis has nothing but love for her husband Bruce Willis and his ex-wife of 11 years Demi Moore. The ex-model doesn’t seem to have a jealous bone in her body, as she took to social media yesterday and shared a throwback black and white photo of Bruce and Demi.

The photo which appeared to have been taken in the 1990s saw Demi lean onto her then-husband, Bruce, who sported a sleek French beard. Taking to her Instagram stories, Emma shared a candid message with her 819,000 followers, as she posted the same photo from an account dedicated to Hollywood cult classics. Bruce's wife captioned the post: "Yeah. Me too. I liked them together as well."

The original black and white snap of Bruce and Demi - who were married for 13 years - was taken at the opening of Planet Hollywood at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota on December 12, 1993.

The “Ghost” star, 60, and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000, and share three adult daughters. Bruce and Emma share two children together; 11-year-old Mabel, and eight-year-old Evelyn, while he is also father to three older children of Demi’s; Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29. Demi and Bruce split in 1998, and Emma married the Pulp Fiction icon in 2009, but the former has stayed close to her ex-husband and his new family over the years.

Heming and Moore have developed a “sister”-like rapport in light of Willis’ ongoing health issues. During the pandemic, Heming and her children she shares with Willis, as well as Moore and her adult children, holed up at the family’s Idaho compound not only to wait out the pandemic but also to care for the “Whole Nine Yards” star, who is experiencing cognitive impairment.

Last year, it was revealed that Bruce had been diagnosed with aphasia – a degenerative condition that affects speech and communication.

In a shocking update in February, the family explained his condition had ‘progressed’ to frontotemporal dementia.

In a statement, they said: "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)." "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.

"FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone," it continued. "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. "As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."