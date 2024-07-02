Brooke Mueller’s Role in Matthew Perry’s Death Isn’t What It Seems, Charlie Sheen Lawyer Speaks Up

Following the tragic death of Friends star Matthew Perry, Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, has been thrust into the spotlight. Amid swirling rumors, Mueller finds herself in the middle of an investigation that has captivated the public. However, a recent statement from Sheen’s lawyer suggests that her indulgence in the case may not be as it appears.

Perry’s death in October 2023 shook fans and the entertainment industry. The actor was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home, with the cause of death later attributed to the "acute effects of ketamine." Given his long battle with addiction, Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety. However, the amount of the drug found in his system didn’t align with that prescribed for therapeutic use, nudging authorities to investigate how he obtained it.

Even if Brooke Mueller was at his home and gave him that fatal dose, how could it be proven unless Matthew told his assistant that Brooke would be stopping by while the assistant went out and ran errands? I doubt Brooke would admit to being there especially given what happened. — Meredith (@meralee727) June 25, 2024

As per Nicki Swift, a mystery woman, later identified as Mueller, who had a similar record of substance abuse, was questioned by authorities. The connection? Perry and Mueller reportedly met in rehab and developed an unexpected friendship. This revelation led to rumors about her possible involvement in Perry’s death. An insider revealed, "She's a celebrity in her own right, and they met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship."

Authorities executed a search warrant at Mueller’s sober living home, seizing her iPhone and laptop. Gregory J. Pedrick, Sheen’s lawyer, exclusively told InTouch Weekly, "I believe Ms. Mueller's past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry's death. Nothing more." Mueller also has vehemently denied any involvement in Perry's death.

A source remarked, "It's tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew's death], but she's adamant she had nothing to do with that." As the investigation nears its conclusion, sources suggest, “Law enforcement sources tell us there is an ongoing investigation into where Matthew got the ketamine that ended up playing a part in his death — and the main questions are who provided the drug, and under which the circumstances,” as reported by Daily Mail.

Perry's legacy is marred by his battle with addiction, a journey he candidly shared in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the past, an insider highlighted, “He would meet girls on dating apps and have them come over. There was a slew of 21 to 25-year-olds that he would meet on Raya. They would bring drugs with them. It was mostly Oxycontin [a powerful opioid pain killer]. He would also get illicit drugs from old girlfriends, there was a kind of network. I think with [his memoir], Matthew thought it would help him to get to the place that he was describing. He was writing about what he was hoping to be the situation as if he was already there. He was writing the script that he wanted.”