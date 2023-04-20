'Broke' Blac Chyna takes out $2.6M mortgage on her $3.8M LA Mansion

Blac Chyna has reportedly taken out a $2.6 million mortgage on her $3.8 million mansion in Woodland Hills. This news comes after she recently revealed that she is "broke" in a candid chat with TikTok star Mister Lewis.

Chyna, who is now going by her birth name Angela White, purchased the lavish property back in October 2018 for $3 million, and it is now worth nearly $4 million. The eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom abode is the perfect dream family home, complete with a custom-built glass wine cellar, an in-ground pool, and even a two-bed three-bath guest house for visitors.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Theo Wargo

The property, which boasts hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, wood beams, and crown molding throughout, has a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a center island, a six-burner stove, tiled walls, a built-in fridge, a walk-in pantry, gray cabinets, and marble countertops. The bathrooms in the home have a modern aesthetic with white and gray tile throughout each.

The star's master bedroom is a retreat as it has a fireplace, a private bathroom, a walk-in closet with a dressing table, and even a private patio with views of the in-ground pool. The backyard is also complete with a spa, an outside bathroom, a covered patio, stunning landscaping, and more.

Image Source: JOHN HART REAL ESTATE

Although Chyna has not revealed her exact earnings, she admitted in a video with Mister Lewis that she is not as rich as she used to be, despite being an entrepreneur, a mom, and a TV personality who owns multiple businesses. She also revealed that she only had $3,000 in her checking account but has a good credit score of 768.

Chyna's financial struggles come after she famously lost a lawsuit to the Kardashian family last year when she tried to sue them for $108 million. She was hoping for a huge payout after first filing a suit against the Kardashians in 2017, but after a lengthy trial in April 2022, the family was cleared of defaming the star and interfering with her contract with E! after she and Rob's spin-off show was canceled. As a result of the loss, Chyna was awarded no damages.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photos by Frazer Harrison

Despite her financial difficulties, Chyna recently revealed that she had found God and reversed her plastic surgery in a bid to transform her life and career. She has also stepped back from OnlyFans, where she had a successful run but deemed the work "degrading" and stated that "God wouldn't want me doing it."

As per The U.S. Sun, the mortgage, which she took out in February, has to be paid back in full no later than March 1, 2053. The lender is listed as Hometown Equity Mortgage, LLC, and the 13-page deed document was signed by Angela Renee White on February 27, 2023.