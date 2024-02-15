Brittany Mahomes is ‘In Awe’ of Husband Patrick’s 2024 Super Bowl Victory: 'My Guy Deserved This'

The Kansas City Chiefs made history by becoming the first club to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 20 years after beating the San Francisco 49ers this year. After the win in overtime on Sunday, 28-year-old Brittany Mahomes uploaded a new Instagram post, including many images from the 2024 Super Bowl. As reported by People, she was shown in the first three pictures standing behind her husband, Patrick Mahomes, as she carried their 15-month-old boy, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, while he had their 2-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, in his arms.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Harry How

Through an Instagram carousel of pictures from the big game, Brittany gushed, "This season was a special one! This guy never stopped believing in his team…through the ups and downs and all the doubters, never once did he doubt this team. He is a true leader and a team player. He continued to ask himself what he could do better to lead this team to the Super Bowl. I saw so much behind the scenes that I will forever be in awe of you as a person and a football player! You my guy deserved this!!! I love you and am always and forever proud of you."

.@PatrickMahomes called it.



See you soon KC 😉 pic.twitter.com/8CU9R2Xzza — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

Brittany disclosed her husband's level of confidence in winning the championship this year on Tuesday, February 13, when she posted a text message she got from Patrick on January 5: "I decided we are going to win the Super Bowl." Andy Reid, the Chiefs' head coach, said that Patrick would take a break in Week 18 since the team had already secured the No. 3 seed.

Brittany Mahomes put Post Malone in a Chiefs jacket 😂



(via @LetItFlyAndrew) pic.twitter.com/F9tYYh7X9n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2024

Another text message that Brittany revealed was from January 28, just after the Chiefs had won the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. Patrick wrote, "I’ll see ya in Las Vegas. I’m not done." Joe Montana, a Hall of Famer, and Patrick are now tied for the second-most Super Bowl MVP Awards. To tie Tom Brady, he has to win two more games. However, at 28, it seems like he will surpass Brady's record.

Brittany also posted some other photos on Sunday Night post-win, smiling with her husband as they held the Vince Lombardi trophy. Brittany was seen holding and kissing the enormous trophy with her quarterback husband in the pictures, looking proudly at him in a red strapless jumpsuit. "Three Times," was her caption for the pictures.

It was a star-studded Super Bowl victory party at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas - feat. Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Marshmello, Miles Teller, Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes, and Winne Harlow. @News3LV



📽️: @WynnLasVegas pic.twitter.com/jBHRsMtcEN — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) February 12, 2024

Patrick acknowledged Brittany and their two kids, calling her a 'great wife,' as he accepted his MVP trophy. He also went on to say that, after their triumphs in 2020 and 2023, he was 'proud of the guys and the coaches' for their third consecutive victory. In the last overtime drive, Patrick went 7 for 7 with two huge runs. Next, he made a pass to Mecole Hardman Jr., which resulted in the game-winning score. Patrick sealed it with confidence despite the nervousness that permeated the Chiefs Kingdom.