Brittany Mahomes Gets Accused of Copying Taylor Swift’s Game Day Look Sparks Fashion Debate

Brittany Mahomes is no stranger to the spotlight, especially as the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Recently, she stirred public interest for a weird reason— her game-day outfit choices. Netizens accused her of ‘copying’ pop icon Taylor Swift. The fashion drama unfolded after Mahomes posted a photo of her outfit from the Chiefs-Falcons game on September 22. It ignited debate about whether she was inspired by or outright imitating Swift’s style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes)

As per Parade, at the game in Atlanta, Mahomes sported an oversized, bedazzled Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt, paired with black biker shorts, red patent leather cowboy boots, and a red-and-black Chanel quilted mini bag. To top off the look, she wore loose fishtail pigtails, silver hoop earrings, and a mix of silver and gold bangles. The ensemble was undeniably bold, but it quickly drew comparisons to a recent outfit worn by Swift at a Chiefs game— a week earlier, Swift was seen rocking a Chiefs T-shirt dress and thigh-high shiny black boots.

While some of Mahomes followers praised her outfit, calling it ‘fire’ and filling her comment section with heart emojis; many felt otherwise. A user remarked, “She copied Taylor’s outfit from last week." In agreement, another added, “Looks like an outfit Taylor would wear...Seems to be copying Taylor.” However, Mahomes’ loyal supporters were quick to jump to her defense, pointing out that, “She has been wearing Chiefs gear YEARS before Taylor was on the scene. So, more like Taylor is copying Brittany.”

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the Chiefs-Chargers game.



pic.twitter.com/FdubIh4EU8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 22, 2023

As per Newsweek, this isn’t the first time Mahomes has faced allegations of copying Swift. Ever since the pop superstar began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift has become a regular at games, often seen cheering with Mahomes. Some critics have even labeled Mahomes a ‘Taylor wannabe’ suggesting that she is mimicking Swift’s every move both on and off the field. During the Chiefs-Patriots game, she wore a patent leather skirt, black turtleneck sweater, leather over-the-knee boots, and a cream coat. Then too, fans pointed out similarities to Swift’s style, with one commenter trolling, “Copy Taylor Swift’s game-day style much?” Another had added, "Dressed just like Taylor?" Echoing a similar sentiment, a comment read, "You are bad for Taylor's look…like really bad." As the comments poured in, another user remarked, "Get off the field...So cringey and try hard to dress like Taylor now. You are a joke."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

Despite the criticism, many fans continue to support Mahomes. Several users on social media called out the hate, with one fan opining, "I will never understand how or why WOMEN tear down other women for no reason." Meanwhile, a fan gushed, "This my favorite outfit so far. That coat is to die for." In agreement, one added, "I think she looks incredible."