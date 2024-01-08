Brittany Mahomes Dresses as Taylor Swift for Her Los Angeles Girlfriends’ Night Out

The other halves of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce went out on a ladies' night in Los Angeles on Saturday night, dressing in matching outfits. As per the photographs by The Daily Mail, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes looked stunning in black attire for their meal at Spago, where they were joined by Lyndsay Bell, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell. Brittany chose a miniskirt and boots akin to her famous friend's, while Swift went for a black minidress, matching clutch, and thigh-high boots.

🎥 I Taylor Swift with Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell in LA last night



pic.twitter.com/kSf9jPJJoW — Taylor Swift News (@DailyTSwiftNews) January 7, 2024

Swift and Brittany have been seen this season using the VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium when they attend games featuring Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick and Kelce. Over the last several months, they have reportedly become closer in the process, going out to dinner with their partners and even introducing one another to their social circles.

Travis Kelce checking how far Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes are from Sofi stadium with LA trafficpic.twitter.com/rcSJBR9jOO — T (@trinawatters) January 7, 2024

Swift was wearing knee-high Christian Louboutin heels and a black minidress with long sleeves and a turtleneck design. She added a gold chain around her neck, a little black pocketbook, and a swipe of her trademark red lipstick as accessories. Brittany chose to pair a grey Gucci miniskirt and boots with a black long-sleeve shirt. The 33-year-old Lyndsay, who is expecting a child with her husband Blake, matched her black leather jacket and boots to her form-fitting cream dress.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Brittany & Patrick Mahomes in new photo. pic.twitter.com/ucTQV7rVk5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 2, 2024

The Chiefs have already won the AFC West, so Patrick is not playing in the game, but Brittany and Lindsay are in California for their husbands' game versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Things are going well for Kelce and Swift, both personally and professionally, as the Chiefs prepare for the NFL postseason and the singer gets ready for more dates on her worldwide tour.

A source confirmed to ET, "Taylor and Travis are closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they're an amazing match. They love being together no matter what they're doing and appreciate the little things in life. They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time." The insider added, "Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis' side loves Taylor and vice versa. It's a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue."

On Sunday, the NFL player took part in a game at SoFi stadium versus the Los Angeles Chargers. That same day, Swift attended the Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Before the ceremony, Swift strolled the Golden Globes red carpet by herself. She wore Christian Louboutin shoes and a green dress with sequins. The music sensation received her fifth nomination for the Golden Globes, this time for her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which was up for best cinematic and box office accomplishment.

