Brittany Cartwright Unveils Her Liposuction Makeover While Showcasing Her Altered Physique

In order to appear her best on camera for her upcoming Bravo reality series The Valley, Brittany Cartwright had a liposuction makeover. Bravo has unveiled fresh teasers for the reality series after Cartwright's disclosure that she and her spouse, Jax Taylor, were divorcing. The news follows nine years of dating for the couple, who married in 2019 and welcomed their two-year-old son Cruz into the world in April 2021.

In the most recent teaser video from Bravo, the former Vanderpump Rules star was seen at their home, and Cartwright disclosed that she had liposuction on her chin. As reported by The Sun, she said, "Jax and I are very lucky because we have friends who are plastic surgeons. For the longest time, I have been so self-conscious about my double chin, or like, a turkey gobbler as what we like to call it." She was excited to reach the ten-day post-operative milestone, as seen by the white bandage covering her head. On Thursday, March 14, Cartwright, 35, disclosed on the When Reality Hits podcast with her estranged husband, Taylor, "I feel like almost all season long, I'm going to have a frown face. And there is no context [in] the trailer of what is going on with my freaking mouth."

During the podcast, she also revealed her reason for going for liposuction in the first place. As reported by People, she said, "Three weeks before we started filming. I had work done on my double chin. We call it the turkey gobbler, runs in my family." The 35-year-old had liposuction as well as the Morpheus8 procedure, which stimulates the creation of collagen by combining radiofrequency and microneedling. She revealed, "No matter what I was going through, no matter how much weight I lost, I still felt I had something there. It was just under my chin. But my doctors thought that my face would be back to normal by the time we started filming." Sadly, Cartwright's appearance didn't return to normal, and she seemed to be permanently frowning.

She further explained, "It’s going to look like whenever I’m upset or something, that I’ve got like a frowning face. And in the beginning, it was so hilarious because I had to literally put my finger on my bottom lip so that I could speak because my bottom lip would not move up and down. I feel like almost all season long, I’m going to have a frown face." The Valley, which makes its premiere later this month, revolves around a group of friends who decide to give up their carefree youth for the sake of becoming parents and growing up in California's San Fernando Valley.

After leaving Vanderpump Rules in 2020, Cartwright and Taylor are back on Bravo with this appearance. The show's teaser, which debuted on Monday, March 11, alluded to problems in Cartwright and Taylor's marriage. It didn't seem to Cartwright that Taylor was "attracted" to her; they "don't have sex ever." Another moment, when Taylor informs his wife she "can't" convey any emotion, hurt Cartwright even more.