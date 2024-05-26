Britney Spears Wrote This Hit Song Detailing Her 'Two-Week' Fling with Colin Farell

The 'two-week' romance that Britney Spears had with Colin Farrell in 2003 was apparently turbulent but intense. In her autobiography, The Woman in Me, Spears acknowledged the liaison she had with Farrell while he was shooting the film S.W.A.T. after her highly publicized split from Justin Timberlake. As per Fandomwire, Spears detailed their steamy romance in the hit song Don’t Hang Up from her fourth studio album, In the Zone, which debuted in 2004. Producer Joshua Schwartz confirmed that the sultry song was inspired by the phone conversations between the pop star and Irish actor.

Schwartz said while appearing on The Original Doll podcast: “I was in LA when she informed me about her date with him. I recall saying, ‘I don’t know who that is.’ She replied, ‘Minority Report,’ have you seen it? Why don’t you watch it tonight?’ And I watched it and thought, ‘Oh, he’s cute, good luck.'” He added: “That song was about phone s*x.”

Songwriter Joshua Schwartz reveals that Britney Spears wrote Don’t Hang Up about Colin Farrell:



"I think that song is about phone sex. She was dating Justin at the time, but they broke up as we delved further into the album. After the breakup, she went on a dating spree and… pic.twitter.com/ZM1wKXaLNJ — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) August 7, 2023

As per Time, Spears wrote in her book that she was still hung over Timberlake: “He was a girl’s dream. I was in love with him.” However, she decided to start dating again and met Farrell through a 'club promoter friend.' After they bonded and she paid him a visit on the set of his film, they "had a two-week brawl." Spears described their relationship in the book and claimed, “Brawl is the only word for it—we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight."

Britney Spears and Colin Farrell sparked dating rumors back in 2003 at the premiere of 'The Recruit.' pic.twitter.com/J3Op5UzkQM — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 24, 2023

The pair made their red carpet debut the same year for the premiere of Farrell's movie The Recruit, but Spears recalled that she was not fully over Timberlake. “As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter

However, Farell denied dating the Toxic hitmaker at the time, and he told reporters that their relationship was casual. "We’re not dating. She’s a sweet, sweet girl. There’s nothing going on—just mates,” he said at the time. Entertainment Weekly stated, "As soon as the paparazzi were gone," Spears left the venue.

Britney Spears' memoir, "The Woman In Me", had to be postponed for 4 months after Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell’s lawyers contested the publication:



“Lawyers demanded to see her book in advance and were adamant that some of the revelations were removed … There are still… pic.twitter.com/xcI0memWSk — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 26, 2023

As per The US Sun, in July 2023, Farell's lawyers threatened to stall Spears's memoir over intimate details about their famous client. A source said: “Lawyers demanded to see her book in advance and were adamant that some of the revelations were removed. There are still plenty of gobsmacking tales but Justin and Colin were conscious about what could be said about them. The legal process meant the publication was held up by four months as discussions went back and forth about what could be included. But that has finally now been settled and her autobiography is all ready to go.” Spears did not add much information about the romance but concluded in the book: “For a brief moment in time, I did think there could be something there. The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became. I felt so awkward all the time.”