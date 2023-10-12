After the release of her disturbing 'knife dance' videos last week, Britney Spears seems to have hurt herself again. On Sunday, the singer was seen performing with a large white bandage on the index finger of her right hand. Spears, 41, danced to Daddy Lessons by Beyoncé while wearing a long-sleeved black blouse with cut-outs in the front, leopard print pants, and a pair of black knee-high boots. As per Daily Mail, she later shared another dancing video to a Beyonce song after deleting the first one that included visuals of the bandage; the singer wore a purple lingerie one-piece and black boots in the second video.

Britney Spears breaks down and gives the finger in this new video, which to me looks like she is publicly denouncing her Masonic handlers.



Proof is piling up that Britney Spears is a victim of mind control at the hands of unscrupulous handlers. While mass media points their… pic.twitter.com/eQZ8ByPH1N — MAVERICK X (@MAVERIC68078049) October 5, 2023

Also Read: Britney Spears Gets Pulled Over and ‘Ticketed’ for Driving Without License or Insurance Proof

Previously, followers voiced worry about Spears' mental health after seeing the now-infamous video of her holding a knife online. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department, in response to a worried phone call, reportedly sent officers to check on the Toxic singer 'out of an abundance of caution,' as reported by TMZ. In the post, she could be seen dancing and wrote in the caption, "I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by. Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Suffice it to say Spears' fans have been on edge for a long time now, especially after her 13-year conservatorship came to an end in late 2021. When someone summoned the police to Spears' house to check on her health after she briefly erased her Instagram account earlier this year, Spears responded directly to their overreach. She wrote on Twitter, "As everyone knows the police were called to my house based on some prank phone calls... This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward." Spears also said, "I love and adore my fans, but this time, things went a little too far, and my privacy was invaded."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: Here’s Where Britney Spears Fled to Amid Estranged Dad Jamie Spears’ Hospitalization

According to Jamie Lynn Spears' tell-all book published in 2022, her sister once confined her in a room while brandishing a knife. She stated that Britney had told her she was 'scared,' then grabbed a 'large knife from the kitchen,' and locked her inside her room. Jamie recalled, "She put the knife in the bedside table drawer and simply repeated, ‘I'm scared’... I knew something was wrong and I was powerless to do something about it... I never felt like she was going to harm me or anything. It just felt weird. And I didn't understand it."

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears’ Estranged Dad Jamie Spears Severely Ill and Hospitalized, Needed Surgery to Recover

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Warned Donald Trump Jr. That He “Can Be a Bully Too”