Britney Spears Was Heartbroken When Justin Timberlake Ended Their Relationship via Text Message

Britney Spears has revealed more details regarding her breakup with Justin Timberlake, saying that the NSYNC member texted her to end their relationship. The 41-year-old singer disclosed the information in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, due October 24. Spears made known her feelings about the end of her three-year romance in a diary extract acquired by the New York Times.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Gries

Also Read: Sherri Shepherd Calls Britney Spears 'Crazy' on ‘WWHL’, Faces Backlash From Fans

Spears recalled feeling "magnetized" by Timberlake, and she revealed how their split, which she claimed he instigated via text message, left her "devastated" and made her consider leaving the entertainment industry. Spears said in her book that Timberlake seemed unaffected by the breakup. She wrote, "I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood."

It was believed she and Justin broke up in 2002, after dating for three years, as a result of Britney's affair with Australian choreographer Wade Robson. There are hints of infidelity in the lyrics of Justin's hit track Cry Me A River, which he released sometime later.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

As per The Sun, in the book Britney allegedly admitted to kissing Wade during a night out. She mentioned in her book, "We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night." Britney claimed she told Justin about the affair, and the couple was able to put the past in the past and focus on their future together.

Also Read: Britney Spears Says Dad Jamie Used Her for 'Cash Flow,' Was Forced to Take 'Prepacked Medication'

In 2000, when Nicole and Justin were seen entering the St. Martins Lane Hotel in West London together, it was widely speculated that the two had a fling. Britney says in the book that Justin cheated on her with a celebrity, but she doesn't say who it is.

In her new memoir, Britney reveals she cheated on Justin Timberlake with backup dancer Wade Robson.



She writes that they went out to a Spanish bar, danced the night away and made out, @TheSun reports.



Britney says she had been loyal to Justin minus that one time.



Fans… pic.twitter.com/UzzSeptfPK — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) October 18, 2023

Also Read: Britney Spears Discusses a Two-Week Fling With Colin Farrell After Breakup From Justin Timberlake in New Memoir

Spears also said that she had an abortion after falling pregnant during her relationship with Timberlake. A portion of Spears' book, acquired by People, details her choice to get an abortion after becoming pregnant during her relationship with Timberlake. She wrote, "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

In fact, she very clearly highlighted in her memoir that she went for the abortion because Justin wanted her to. She added, "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father. To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears Confesses to Using Prozac and Adderall When She Was “Out of Her Wits With Sorrow”

Britney Spears Refused to Appear for Any Media Interaction to Promote Her "Traumatic" Memoir