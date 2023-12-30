Britney Spears Wants to Reconcile With Mom Lynne Spears 'Organically' And Not in a 'Rush'

Pop sensation Britney Spears, 42, recently celebrated her birthday with a heartfelt reunion with her mother, Lynne Spears, 68. However, sources reveal that the road to normalcy is still unfolding, with the mother-daughter duo opting not to spend the holidays together just weeks after their birthday rendezvous, as reported by US Magazine.

According to an exclusive source close to the pair, Spears acknowledges her mom's desire for a Christmas visit but feels it might be too soon. The source states, "Britney is open to repairing her relationship with Lynne but she wants things to unfold organically and not force anything." Despite this, the Oops I Did It Again hitmaker is reportedly in a positive space and eager to continue nurturing her bond with her mom.

Insiders suggest that the Princess of Pop is "really happy with where things seem to be headed with her mom." While the two still have issues to address, the door for communication has been opened, and they've been in frequent contact lately. The mother-daughter dynamic took a positive turn during Spears' birthday celebrations on December 2, where they were described as "2 peas in a pod" and "definitely in a better place."

A source revealed a "meaningful" visit on December 4, emphasizing the progress made in their relationship. In a heartfelt message on November 9, she reassured Spears of her love and offered to send her belongings, emphasizing the sentimental value they hold for both of them. The Toxic singer, who regained control of her life following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, has been actively working to mend relationships with family members. ​

Despite the strain highlighted in Britney's candid memoir, The Woman in Me, which included sharp criticism of her younger sister, there are indications that the Spears siblings might be rebuilding their connection. Casey Aldridge, Jamie Lynn Spear's ex-finance, expressed optimism in his conversation with The U.S. Sun he reflected on their similarities, such as their love for family. “Britney and Jamie Lynn are really very similar. They love family, they love doing everyday things. They may have issues because of the conservatorship, but they’re family and they will always go back to one another; it’s just a question of time,” he said.

Aldridge, currently employed as a welder and navigating life as a single individual, reflected on the early days of his relationship with Jamie Lynn, which blossomed during their teenage years while attending the same Baptist church. Despite an engagement, their journey together concluded in June 2008, just two years after the birth of their daughter, Maddie. Recalling the pivotal moment when he learned about Jamie Lynn's pregnancy, Aldridge shared, "We were in Louisiana driving back to our homes, and I pulled over into a gas station when she told me. My world spun right round. I didn't know what to do or when to do it."

