Britney Spears Inspired Broadway Show ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ Debuts Villainy Version of ‘Toxic’

A Britney Spears-inspired twisted fairytale - Once Upon a One More Time Broadway show has been mesmerizing the audience lately at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. A team of talented cast and crew present modern-day princesses singing a dark version of Spears’ pop classics while allowing the crowd to experience an ominous “happily ever after”. The latest was presenting an evil version of the 2003 hit Toxic, the track debuted in the top 10 on Billboard 100 and also won Spears a Grammy. In a short clip shared on social media and via Billboard the play’s antagonists, two-time Tony Award nominees, Stepmother played by Jennifer Simard, and Narrator essayed by Adam Godley, can be seen singing an opera-style villainy version of Toxic.

Keone & Mari Madrid, the directors and choreographers of OUAOMT, exclusively told Billboard - "If you think this version brings to mind the moody music of a Grammy-sweeping “Bad Guy,” you’re not wrong. “We love ‘Toxic’ as it was originally created, but tonally, it was too inherently playful for a musical narrative that needed to darken and take a turn. So, we decided to take inspiration from some of our old work with Billie Eilish. Basically asking ourselves, ‘If Billie covered “Toxic,” what might that sound like?’ Our cast and creative team all leaned into that dark, monochromatic tone.”

They continued to explain that the track was turned into a wicked tune to enhance the storyline - “It’s an honor and responsibility to try and do justice to Ms. Spears, and the song for which she won her first Grammy. There is only one Britney, and I think it would be a mistake to try and do an impression,” Simard tells Billboard. She adds that a total reimagining of the song was a necessity for the storytelling arc of the musical. “It is a real turning point in the show where we illustrate that fairytales are, in fact, dark. If that moment doesn’t work, the entire show doesn’t work. No pressure! But I think we did it.”

“We all realized early on that it was vitally important that ‘Toxic’ shows these two characters, Stepmother and Narrator, undergoing a complete transformation. Story-wise, it is a crucial turning point, as the Stepmother takes matters into her own hands and transforms Narrator into something – that by the end of the number – even she can’t control,” said Godley, who joins Simard during the mind-bending Toxic performance. “At the heart of it, of course, is Jennifer’s unmatched ability to sing the number in such an incredibly powerful, extraordinary, and unexpected way."

“This is undeniably a huge hinge moment for the show. Narrative-wise. Energy-wise. It’s the ‘dark night of the soul’ and if we’re not delivering here, the rest of the story truly suffers,” Keone & Mari Madrid continued. “Jennifer and Adam helped us find such a delicate yet sensual dance of power that happens between their characters. They bring so much to the table – and are incredible humans, as much as they are artists. One example is Jennifer’s wild-siren-song-note at the end of the number. It was something she was keeping in her pocket, that we didn’t know she had, and when she brought it forward that moment really brought the number to a crescendo. That vocal absolutely nails everything home.”

Simard’s eyebrow-raising note beginning at the 3:15 time stamp and Liv Battista’s sinister back bend at the 1:40 mark is worth the watch, Keone & Mari Madrid, directors and choreographers of OUAOMT said, “All our company and our departments came through for this moment,” the directing-choreography duo tells Billboard. “And when all the elements are firing together, it’s really something.”

