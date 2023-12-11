After just 14 months of marriage, Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari called it quits in August. The Toxic hitmaker just celebrated her 42nd birthday as a "single." Spears is well-known for posting inspiring and philosophical quotes on Instagram. She recently shared a picture of a nun using a straw to drink tea. The symbolic image, which stands for celibacy, had a long message reflecting 'being single'. "It's so weird being single," the Circus songstress began. "I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad … I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all."

The author of The Woman in Me continued, I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … But I’m definitely changing all that … I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ??? I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day. Spears continued, "l’m honestly bored but I’m also scared of a lot of things … The way I live my life is mine ... I’ve had so many people interfere with that … But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!! I will say my routine and daily affairs seem silly sometimes."

Recollecting one of her fondest childhood memories Spears wrote. "My mom always used to visit the sisters at St. Mary’s Catholic School … She used to go to when I was younger and the nuns always gave me cookies … I liked going there because the sun was always out and it was beautiful there ... It’s weird because I have a small garden with flowers on my balcony outside my room. When I take a picture of it the illusion is that it’s connected to the trees outside … It’s pretty beautiful when the sun hits at the right spot … The pictures look like diamonds glistening everywhere … Every time I go out there I think of the sisters at the church I used to go to ... l’m honestly not even sure why I’m writing this nonsense !!!?? Oh, this picture."

A close source revealed to People earlier that the Criminal songstress is in "good spirits" after her separation - "She is still 'in great spirits despite everything going on'." “Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future," the source added, noting that Spears was "focused on her book release, has an upcoming writers’ camp, and is getting songs from some big artists." The Woman in Me memoir sold more than a million copies in its first week of release. Spears expressed her gratitude to "my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support" in a press release at the time.

