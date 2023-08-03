Britney Spears Sparks Major Concern With Her Latest Move on Social Media

Britney Spears' Instagram account is closely monitored by fans who enjoy her quirky posts. However, last week, visitors to her Instagram were left disheartened and worried as they encountered an unexpected message. Instead of her usual content, the page displayed a message stating, "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram."

Apparently, the Princess of Pop seemed to have deactivated her Instagram account, which came as a surprise to fans, especially since it happened just a day after she released new music for the first time in years.

The reason behind the pop star's decision to delete her Instagram page remains unclear. Just the night before, she shared a video featuring herself and her husband, Sam Asghari, wearing matching hats. Interestingly, Britney has not heavily promoted her new song, she's been only sharing will.i.am's posts about it on her own Instagram Stories. A fan shared an image of the deactivated page of the star on Twitter and wrote: "Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Where she at? Britney deactivated her Instagram." As a response, one individual attributed the deletion of her Instagram page to the reaction her new song received: "Cause she loves this new song and most of the d**n fans are showing hate towards it. Just be happy for Brit and new music..."

Britney has taken down her Instagram page multiple times this year, with the most recent occurrence on June 8th. The release of Mind Your Business marks Britney's second music collaboration since the end of her conservatorship in November 2021. She had previously teamed up with Elton John for the song Hold Me Closer last year.

Britney recently responded strongly to claims made by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, aged 45, accusing her of using meth. According to reports, Kevin expressed concern about her alleged drug use, stating, "I fear she's on meth – I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys." Adding to the controversy, Britney's sons, Preston and Jayden, aged 16, shared that they had witnessed someone close to their mother bringing what appeared to be drugs before they decided to stop seeing her in the summer of 2022. Furthermore, Britney's increasingly provocative content on social media has led some of her fans to feel alienated.

Fans had previously expressed worry over the state of Britney's marriage to Sam Asghari, aged 29. The couple tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony in June 2022, following a relationship that began in 2016. In response to concerns raised by fans last December, Sam was caught on camera walking on the sidewalk in Los Angeles, heading to his parked car. When a photographer asked him about the speculations and whether he was being "controlling" with Britney, he laughed and replied, "No way, I don't even control what we have for dinner!"

