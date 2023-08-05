Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Bullied Alexa Nikolas on The Sets of ‘Zoey 101'

Sweet Magnolia's actress and Britney Spears's younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was recently accused by her Zoey 101 co-star Alexa Nikolas on the H3 Podcast. As per claims Lynn reportedly bullied Nikolas while on the set of the Nickelodeon series. The former actress recalled the time that Lynn created a rather toxic environment and how she created a 'culture' on the set of filming.

In the H3 Podcast titled, "Let's Get into It" hosted by Ethan Klein, the Zoey 101 alum recalled her fond memories from the set. She mentions that the hit series was the first one in which she bagged the role of a lead actress. In addition, mentioned why she left the show after only two seasons of being on it.

As per Nikolas, she was put through a total "ringer" before she'd decided she had enough. She claimed that Britney Spears' sister was one of the core reasons she was forced to leave. "Jamie Lynn just created a very toxic, unhealthy work environment," claimed Nikolas in the podcast. She mentioned that perhaps Lynn didn't appreciate the warm and 'bubbly' nature that she naturally maintained while on set. Hence, didn't gel well with the co-actress.

She then recalled initially thinking that Lynn was probably an introvert compared to her famous singer-sister and that the co-actor was simply shy when she initially met her. However, Nikolas recalled how wrong she was and that things had "slowly escalated" from when they first met. Lynn reportedly refused to invite Nikolas to any form of personal social gatherings, including lunches, parties, and even hangouts with the rest of the crew.

The former actress went on to mention that everything gradually escalated to Lynn bullying her with cruel words. "It just started to snowball, basically, and then it became bullying where she would just say harsh things to me," claimed Nikolas in recollection. Lynn reportedly questioned the reason why her co-star would "smile so much" and hurled quite unsavory words at her while she was just a kid.

The social media influencer recollected how Lynn had a certain 'influence' because she was a 'lead name' among the rest of the cast. She highlights how Britney Spears' sister's unfair actions would lead to the others in her cast 'excluding' her and 'mistreating' her on multiple occasions. "Her not liking me made everyone else kind of feel like, I think, they had to also engage in that type of behavior," claimed Nikolas.

Nikolas recalled an unexpected bully on one occasion. The Zoey 101 alum had once sought out Lynn's trailer for some help. To her surprise, she was met by Britney Spears herself alongside her sister.

As soon as Nikolas had walked into the trailer, Britney reportedly shouted at her and accused her of bullying Lynn. And even threatened Nikolas's career. The actress remembered feeling quite shaken and recalled 'hyperventilating' and even throwing up. In conclusion, Nikolas mentioned that Britney and her sister Lynn bullying her was why she left the show and has since then never looked back.

