Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Upset on Sister's Upcoming Memoir, ‘Conversations Were Personal’

No more secrets. Britney Spears is going all out about life and family in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. However, her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is seemingly upset about the tell-all tale. The Spears family has been muddled with controversies and drama for several years. Although it was all in the public eye, Britney still has plenty to tell the world.

Image Source: Getty Images | Charley Gallay

From the pop sensation's 13-year-long conservatorship to her strained relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears, and sister, Jamie, a lot has already been revealed in Jamie's memoir Things I Should Have Said. But apparently, this caused an even bigger rift between the celebrity sisters, per Perez Hilton.

Fortunately, the 41-year-old reconciled with her mother, who surprised her daughter by reaching her home uninformed. The two sat together and talked out their differences. Since then, momma Spears "begged" her daughters to let go and resolve issues.

The sisters thankfully obliged, and the Toxic singer posted a video with her 29-year-old husband Sam Asghari, which she captioned, "It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I have missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home, but it's so nice to visit family." This declared that the two had finally moved on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Since then, the siblings have been mum about their relationship's current status. But now, the Zoey 101 star opened up. Recently, she was asked about her relationship with the Criminal singer, and she revealed, "I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members."

She added that she defended herself enough, "I don't feel like there's anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband, and the work that I am doing," reported Variety.

She definitely sounded sick and tired of the drama that went down last year around the release of her own memoir. Britney called her little sis "scum" and claimed she was "lying through her teeth." Jamie expressed how these allegations affected her.

Britney Spears addresses Jamie Lynn in new Instagram post:



“It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me & make me look bad 💔 !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!! It’s scary😱!!!” pic.twitter.com/6zYNnzkVc3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 24, 2022

"I don't want my daughter to feel that way. So I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children — especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it — I will not allow her to feel this way in her life," she explained.

"My strength is out of the love for my children and wanting to make sure that I don't give way to anything other than what I know to be authentic and true. It was hard, but at the end of the day, look where I am now," she continued.

It seemed like Jamie was intentionally not being provocative in her answers in the midst of reconciling with the sister. She highlighted the advice she often gives her 15-year-old daughter, Maddie, "I say, 'You should be so proud. Look at what your family's done and accomplished.'"

"We came from a small town, and now everybody's fascinated by the good and, especially, the bad. But look at what an example of a strong female you have."

