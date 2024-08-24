Britney Spears Once Shared a Video with Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Confessing She Falls in Love Too Much

Britney Spears shared a now-deleted old video on Instagram on Thursday, showing her dancing and kissing her 30-year-old ex-husband Sam Asghari. In the video, Asghari wore no shirt, while the Toxic hitmaker flaunted her toned stomach in a black crop top and tiny white mini shorts. They danced a little bit together before sharing a kiss. As reported by The Daily Mail, she also wrote a long caption in which she spoke about being 'too sensitive in most situations'.

Britney Spears says love is 'not all peaches and cream': Britney Spears has looked back on her failed marriage to Sam Asghari and admitted love isnt all peaches and cream. pic.twitter.com/vs14zOXVaA — Love run (@love_runet) April 5, 2024

The caption stated, "The time he picked me up … It's weird cause there are always strange turns for relationships with friends family, or your loved ones in the [roller coaster emoji] of any journey you're on with someone !!! Looking back is hard sometimes but it's honestly crucial … I'm honestly too sensitive in most situations. I speak about my past sometimes because I want to protect myself from the same mistakes as before !!! What I usually do if I'm going through too much is shut down but I sometimes lose the ability to figure out what's going on or how I feel at all !!!" In the post, the singer said she was a 'sensitive' who 'hadn't experienced the cruelness of the world yet' and 'trusted people more' when she was younger.

Britney Spears kisses ex Sam Asghari in throwback dance video



Britney Spears was in a reminiscing mood on Thursday.



The pop superstar, 42, shared a since-deleted throwback clip of her dancing with and kissing her ex-husband Sam Asghari, 30, to her Ins… https://t.co/36nWFmLLuj — INFORMAT 🚨 (@informat_news) April 5, 2024

She further wrote in her caption, "I miss being vulnerable and open with people. If you know me, you know how I love... I love too so much it's embarrassing and I will love you for life !!! That's a trait I want to try and keep but it's not all peaches and cream as they say. My hope in sharing is that by remembering that I can try and understand why I never feel good enough and know it's ok to get inside my brain (and) try to figure it out. Honestly, there is an all-knowing spiritual eye that knows the truth and triggers why we do things as people. It's important to go in there and figure it out yourself (sic)!!!" This post arrives eight months after Spears's 14-month marriage to the Iranian model and fitness guru ended in divorce, with the couple reportedly reaching a low point in the last few weeks of their union.

Spears recently acknowledged that 'nothing is what it seems sometimes' and that she attempts to convey 'that everything is perfect even when it's not' in an earlier Instagram post that was published last week. As per Blast, after posting several postings detailing her new wardrobe, which included dresses and swimming suits, Spears released some pictures and videos from her vacation. She said, "Trust me I've been through it as well and I would share those struggles but they are too offensive to share ... it would make other people extremely sad and honestly there's not a d--- thing I can do about it so just know my life is not as perfect as it seems ... and remember my beautiful friends you're not alone !!!"

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August , 2024. It has since been updated.