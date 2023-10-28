Britney Spears Says She Didn’t Mean to Offend Anybody With Her Memoir, 'The Woman in Me'

Britney Spears has spoken out against the media's "dumb" and "silly" reactions to portions of her forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, saying that the book's intention was not to insult anybody. In a note for her fans, she clearly mentioned on Instagram, "My book's purpose was not to offend anyone by any means." The singer has revealed personal details about her history in her biography, such as the fact that she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake and that her Diane Sawyer interview after her separation with Timberlake was a "breaking point" for her.

She wrote on Instagram, "That was me then … that is in the past !!! I don't like the headlines I am reading … that's exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago. Most of the book is from 20 years ago … I have moved on. This is a book I didn't know needed to be written … although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future. Hopefully, I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood !!!" The Woman in Me, which is set to be released on Tuesday, has already generated news coverage due to its disclosures regarding the singer's conservatorship, early career as a youngster signing a record contract, and exes Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell.

Spears spoke to People before the release of The Woman in Me to talk about the book, including the parts that were hard to write and how her life is right now. She wrote in the mail, "Finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me." She further added, "Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me.

After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life." While referring to the darker moments of her life, she said, "It's hard to speak about, not getting a moment of peace, the judgments from strangers who don't even know me, having my freedom stripped away from me by my family and the government [and] losing my passion for the things I love."

There was a four-month delay in the release of Britney's book because of a report in The Sun that lawyers representing Timberlake and Colin had threatened legal action. A source confirmed in July, "Lawyers demanded to see her book in advance and were adamant that some of the revelations were removed. There are still plenty of gobsmacking tales but Justin and Colin were conscious about what could be said about them. The legal process meant the publication was held up by four months as discussions went back and forth about what could be included. But that has finally now been settled and her autobiography is all ready to go."

