Britney Spears Says Her Father Jamie Restricted Her Diet Only to Canned Chicken and Veggies

In a poignant revelation, the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, has opened up about her life in her newly released memoir, The Woman in Me. The singing sensation, who made back-to-back hits in the 90s, is celebrated for her electrifying performances to date. During the ongoing protests against her conservatorship, the star announced she would come up with her memoir for everybody to read and know her better.

However, revelations about her harrowing control over food consumption and placing the blame squarely on her father, Jamie Spears, have sent waves of shock across the industry and her fans. According to exclusive details obtained by Page Six from the pages of her memoir, Britney discloses the emotional abuse she endured regarding her body image.

Her father, Jamie, allegedly consistently criticized her appearance, repeatedly telling her she looked "fat" and insisting she adhere to a "strict diet." Even with the luxuries afforded by fame, the Hit Me Baby One More Time hitmaker found herself in a struggle for basic culinary freedom. Despite having a butler at her disposal, the singer would reportedly plead for real food like hamburgers or ice cream.

However, these requests were met with denial as the butler was following Jamie's stringent instructions to not entertain her desires. The revelation takes a darker turn as Britney shares the extent of her dietary restrictions during this tumultuous period. "So for two years, I ate almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables," she reveals in her memoir. The enforced diet, allegedly orchestrated by her father, left her physically and emotionally drained.

"Two years is a long time to not be able to eat what you want, especially when it's your body, your work, and your soul making the money that everyone's living off of," she wrote in her newly released memoir. Renowned for her commanding stage persona, the singer underscores the profound effects on her physical vitality—a pivotal aspect crucial to the demands of her high-stakes profession. The memoir also delves into the emotional trauma the young pop star experienced during this period. Denied even simple pleasures like french fries, she expresses feeling degraded and miserable. Her father's alleged fixation on her body left her with lasting scars.

"Even though I wasn't eating as much, he made me feel so ugly and like I wasn't good enough," she bravely shares, shedding light on the emotional abuse she claims to have endured at the hands of her father. Britney's candid revelations provide a rare glimpse behind the glittering facade of fame, exposing the vulnerabilities and challenges faced by even the most celebrated artists. Her courage in sharing her truth may catalyze heightened awareness and change in an industry that often conceals its darker realities of showbiz.

