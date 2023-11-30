Britney Spears Says Her Brother Bryan is 'Like a Dad,' Calls Him Her 'Best Friend' Amid Family Feud

Britney Spears gushed over her "father figure," aka her elder brother, Bryan Spears. The 41-year-old has been vocal about her ill feelings for her family, including her father, Jamie Spears, sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and mother, Lynne Spears. However, one family member she never spoke badly about was her "best friend/brother," Bryan, who stood by her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Hogan

The Princess of Pop captioned, "My big brother who's like a dad and my best friend." The 46-year-old donned a green hazmat suit with a construction hat in the photograph, and Spears joked, "Not sure what's going on with this outfit, though." He seemed to be standing near garbage and waste materials, holding protective face coverings in hand as he posed for the camera.

Bryan is a film and television producer who mostly stays away from the limelight and the "famous" family, per The Sun. Although he's a withdrawn personality, the Toxic singer wrote about her bond with her older brother in her bombshell memoir The Woman in Me. She also detailed an incident, highlighting their precious relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Spears wrote about Bryan's unfortunate accident, which left him confined in a full-body cast, "The accident made me much closer to my brother. Our bond was formed out of my sincere, genuine recognition of his pain." She recalled sleeping with him in his bedroom as a child because she felt closer to him than other family members, per Business Insider.

After the Criminal singer earned fame in 2003, her older brother became part of her management team. Bryan took care of Spears' "financial business development," overseeing projects and deals that were in the best interest of his sister financially. In an As Not Seen on TV podcast, he recalled being a "top cop" for the pop star's monetary health from 2003 to 2009.

After the podcast aired, Spears' wrote a lengthy Instagram post (now deleted) and blasted her brother. She wrote, "Your podcast interview was so SPECIAL [with an eye-roll emoji]... When asked by that incredibly kind man, 'Why doesn't your family just let her be???' Your response was ... 'She can't even make a dinner reservation,'" per PEOPLE.

She continued, "What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!! You were never invited to my wedding [bride Emoji], so why even respond?" Adding, "Psss! I have an assistant to make my dinner reservations..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Lynn Conklin (@x3amberlynn)

However, Bryan's girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, said they didn't attend Spears' and Asghari's wedding because his daughter's elementary school graduation was the same day, reported Page Six. Conklin explained, "Bryan felt terrible having to choose, but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000."

The Oops!... I Did It Again singer made explosive revelations in her tell-memoir The Woman in Me. She spoke at length about her controversial conservatorship and called out everyone in her family who messed up with her mental health.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

After her conservatorship and her break-up with Asghari, a source told US Weekly, she's more open to reconciling with her mother. "Britney knows it would take some time, and she isn't sure their connection could ever fully recover, but she's open to the possibility." Sister Jamie Lynn also gave an insight into where she now stands with the singer.

