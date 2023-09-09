Britney Spears is speaking out about "how scared" she felt while performing at the 2001 VMAs with a live python. Spears, 41, posted a throwback video of herself singing I'm a Slave 4 U at the MTV Video Music Awards back in 2001 on Instagram on September 6. The vocalist went about the stage while singing the now-iconic song while wearing the snake around her neck and holding it in the air with her hands, per PEOPLE.

Spears added in the post's description, "One of my favorite performances was with an albino python ...," before revealing that she wasn't fully at comfortable during the now-famous performance. “I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage!”

Kurt and Bart created the star's outfit for the 2001 awards event, which featured a green bra top, low-rise shorts adorned with jewels, and shorts with green and purple scarves sewn to them. “I talked more about this performance and other favorites in my book #TheWomanInMe," Spears continued in the post's caption, before adding, "I can’t wait for you to read it on October 24th!"

The singer's video concluded with a picture of her new book and information on when it would be available for pre-order, coupled with an animation of a python wrapped around it.

The publishing date for Spears' book The Woman in Me was initially announced by PEOPLE in July. The book will be released by Simon & Schuster's subsidiary Gallery Books on Oct. 24. “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher told PEOPLE at the time. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

The biography was written after Spears, 41, won her battle against a conservatorship that had been imposed by a court and had been in effect for more than 13 years. The conservatorship was eventually ended on November 21, 2021, after Spears fervently pleaded with a Los Angeles court to annul the arrangement in public evidence in June 2021.

The Toxic singer's memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms,” according to a press release issued from Gallery Books back in July. It promises to reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.” The Woman in Me is “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” the press release concluded.

