Britney Spears Recalls Her Dangerous Experience in a Fire Accident: "It Blew up in My Face”

Pop star Britney Spears recently revealed a frightening incident that left her with singed hair and eyebrows. The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram story to recount a fireplace accident that occurred six months ago in her home. Spears described the terrifying moment, saying, "I was in my room, I turned the fire on, and all of the sudden, it blew up in my face."

Britney Spears reveals she had a fire-related accident 6 months ago which burnt off her eyebrows, eyelashes and part of her hair. pic.twitter.com/l7ruZbxx9k — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2024

The incident happened when she attempted to light her fireplace herself. She usually avoids doing it on her own due to past issues. "The times it's done it before, I quit so I always get my security to come in and light it for me because I was scared it was going to blow up," Spears explained. This time she decided to try it on her own. The result was alarming. "I just threw the whole thing in there, and it literally blew into my face," she said. The flames caused significant damage to her face and hair. "It took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows and — see these baby bangs? These are from … it sizzl[ing] all my hair," Spears revealed, as per Page Six.

The singer described the intense pain she experienced. "It hurt to touch my phone. It hurt to put ice on my face. It hurt [to have] anything touch it," she recounted. The discomfort lasted for "six or seven hours" and left Spears worried about potential severe burns. "The pain never went away. It was so, so, so bad. I thought I'd have to go to the emergency room because my face was, like, on fire," she said. Adding to her distress was the fact that the person with her "would not wake up" during the ordeal, as per E-News.

Spears eventually found relief by taking medication. "Finally, I took three Tylenol," she said, noting that this was "a really, really big deal" for her. She compared the effect to "f--king Vicodin or something." She was finally able to sleep after taking the painkillers. Spears assured her fans, "All is good now," despite the scary experience. She seemed to take the incident in stride, concluding, "Yeah, it was really bad. All is good now."

This isn't the first time Spears has had a run-in with fire in her home. She accidentally started a fire in her home gym with candles in 2020. She shared details of that incident on social media as well. "I burnt it down 🙈. I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!!." No one was hurt in that case. "By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt," Spears wrote at the time. The gym fire resulted in damage to her workout equipment. It left her with "only two pieces of equipment" and "a one-sided mirror gym."