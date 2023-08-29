Sam Asghari Enjoys ‘Singlehood’ by Moving Into $10K Apartment, Spears Pays for His Lavish Lifestyle

Sam Asghari parted ways and filed for a divorce from his superstar wife Britney Spears earlier this month, the two have been living separate lives ever since their ugly split. The Iranian-American model is enjoying 'singlehood' and has moved into a luxurious apartment at Ten Thousand, a high-rise apartment complex in Los Angeles. As per the Daily Mail, the building already boasts of elite residents, "He's been friendly with the residents, and has been with his sister a lot," an insider revealed. The magnificent 40-story building features world-class amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, a colossal screening room, modern tennis courts, an ambient outdoor chef's kitchen, a game room, and a 'wellness studio' that caters to Botox injections. The average range of rent for a swanky unit in this lavish complex costs approximately $10,000-$65,000 a month and as per TMZ Spears is currently footing the exorbitant bill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

An insider revealed to ETOnline, that the Toxic singer and her personal trainer ex-husband started facing issues in their marriage right after her 13-year-old conservatorship ended. "Britney could be argumentative at times but also felt like Sam didn't let her do a lot of things without him. Before Britney's conservatorship ended, Sam was very supportive. Once it ended, Britney felt very free, but that eventually changed based on certain dynamics in her relationship with Sam." Close sources shared, "Britney felt like things shifted in her relationship with Sam once her conservatorship ended. Before it ended, Britney was more in a set routine, but once she was free, a lot changed."The sources continued, "Britney wanted to embrace her freedom and felt like Sam couldn't necessarily handle that,' they said. "Britney will never let another person control her, and she felt like that was starting to happen again."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Winter

Talking about their split an insider had revealed, "Britney and Sam have had ups and downs throughout their relationship. They have a lot of love for each other, but they also argue a lot over fundamental issues. Sometimes they feel as though each other's needs aren't being completely met. Recently, things took a bad turn and their arguments became more serious and real." As per TMZ, Spears' pre-nup agreement is 'iron-clad' and leaves Asghari with absolutely nothing in the wake of their divorce. A source had revealed, “Britney and Sam have a totally iron-clad prenup. He gets basically nothing — there are no millions, and he certainly will not profit from Britney’s book, that’s her book.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

A close source has told Page Six that the Criminal songstress is focusing on making new music and is also financially well-off than Asghari, “Britney has $60 million, possibly more, she’s not hurting for money in any sense of the word.” The fitness model won't be making money off the $15 million soon-to-be-released memoir.