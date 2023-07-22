Britney Spears Paid Over $30 M to Lawyers During Conservatorship; Recent Attorney Charged Her $4.2 M

Criminal singer Britney Spears has garnered the attention of fans with her stellar vocals, and her upbeat and retro-themed music. Her songs have dominated the music charts through the 90s. Apart from producing hit after hit, the singer has also earned several awards.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Sciulli

Also Read: Will.i.am Teases New Collaboration 'Mind Your Business' with Britney Spears on Social Media

Being a famous personality certainly has its downsides and Spears's conservatorship was a major stumbling block in her career. Not just because it was the most talked about issue, but because of the amount shelled out through the last 13 years for lawyers to deliver her justice.

Reports from TMZ revealed how much the singer paid her lawyers over the years and it is truly shocking. The lawyers that represented Britney reportedly earned a whopping $30 Million in the last 13 years, including a startling 4.2 Million by her recent lawyer.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

In an interview with TMZ earlier this year, sources close to the singer revealed how much she's spent through the years during the whole ordeal. Britney reportedly paid her legal team from Mathew Rosengart's law firm $4,201,856 between November 2021 through March 2023, after the conservatorship case ended. However, calculations later reveal that the amount comes off to a round figure of nearly $6 Million in the years. The same firm has now agreed to fight a pro bono case against Britney's father Jamie Spears.

Also Read: Britney Spears Has Steadfastly Refused to Spill the Beans of Her Upcoming Book with Her Own Family

Britney Spears will not have to sit for a deposition like her father demanded, a judge has ruled.



Jamie Spears will have to go through with his deposition. pic.twitter.com/bAbL56UHnx — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 27, 2022

In the case of Jamie Spears, the singer accused her father of lining his pockets with "millions and millions" from her hard work. According to the legal documents obtained by Rosengart's firm, Jamie reportedly engaged in self-dealing, financial, and business mismanagement. Accusations further reveal that he also engaged in abusive and bullying conduct of his daughter [Britney] and deprived her of fundamental civil liberties. Reports further suggest that the singer's father must've earned a total of at least $6 Million during the 13-year-long conservatorship apart from millions that were spent to continue the conservatorship.

Also Read: Britney Spears Warns Fans That She Could be the 'Meanest Woman Alive' If Provoked: "Salt Heals All Wounds"

New court documents reveal that over a billion dollars was taken (stolen) from Britney Spears during her illegal conservatorship. They’re using her dad, Jamie Spears, again as the fall guy when the focus should be on Lou Taylor. Per the usual, no one in the mainstream media is… pic.twitter.com/Y16AqotCsp — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) June 29, 2023

The conservatorship isn't the only means through which Britney's legal team has earned millions. According to sources, the legal team handles other professional aspects of the singer's life too, such as her other endeavors including her book deal.

Britney Spears’ dad, Jamie Spears, is being accused by her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, of embezzling “ten figures” during conservatorship, in new legal document. pic.twitter.com/ublTkj7YRS — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 28, 2023

Britney's legal team to fight her conservatorship didn't just consist of just one lawyer, several lawyers handled Britney's case. The various lawyer's legal fees in thirteen years can be rounded off to a total of $30 Million, which went entirely for one single ordeal, per reports. At the end of it, the singer had earned a net worth of a mere $60 Million, a lot less than what she started with. But sources close to Britney now reveal that her net worth may be a whole lot lesser than what was initially declared. Rosengart has still not responded to any further comments.

References:

https://www.tmz.com/2023/05/12/britney-spears-paid-lawyer-mathew-rosengart-legal-fees-conservatorship-termination/

https://www.tmz.com/2022/01/18/britney-spears-conservatorship-money-6-million-bullying-alcohol/

More from Inquisitr

After Britney, Kim Kardashian Plans Tell-All to Expose ‘Wildest’ Family Secrets: “She Isn’t Afraid”

Britney Spears Reveals The Challenges of Writing Her Memoir 'The Woman in Me': "Life Has Not Been Easy"