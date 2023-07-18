Britney Spears Reveals The Challenges of Writing Her Memoir 'The Woman in Me': "Life Has Not Been Easy"

After a long wait, the public will finally get to know Britney Spears’ story in her own words. The pop star, during her vacation with her husband Sam Asghari and manager Cade Hudson realized that the world may be "bitter" when reflecting on her experiences while writing her book.

Speaking of the fun she had at the beach which made her feel like a child again, Spears wrote, “Salt heals all wounds !!! I was in the ocean for hours yesterday !!!" Spears further added, "It’s funny we are all told that adults need to grow up !!! The ocean always awakens my inner child and that’s the biggest challenge for me to keep as I wrote the book The Woman In Me !!!” according to The Blast.

While talking about the biggest challenge she faced while writing her book Woman in Me, she adds, “The world can make you bitter hard and cold !!!” The pop star then revealed to her fans that she had read the book, which was allegedly ghostwritten by Sam Lansky (who has contributed to publications including Time and New York Magazine), according to Page Six.

In a now-deleted video shared on Instagram on Saturday night, Spears examines the pink pebbles she and her party acquired while horseback riding on the beaches of Mexico, reports Uproxx. As she named each stone, her manager Cade Hudson referred to them as "baby planets."

She further wrote in the post, “After reading the book, most would probably say she should be the meanest woman alive after what she’s been through and that’s just it !!! I should be !!! I’m sorry but after all of it although it’s thin as hell I’ve learned make peace with it and in each given moment I’m in even though things may be completely wrong I surrender to silliness !!!"

Spears goes on to state that she doesn't want to be a "self-entitled person" and take herself "too seriously." She added, "My life has not been easy but on the flip side I do know I’m loved !!!" The pop diva went on a rampage in which she threatened to "unleash her wrath" on anybody who dared to offend her, and she even made a few references to her forthcoming book, The Woman in Me, reports OK Magazine.

The 41-year-old singer is having a great time on her first horseback ride on the beach and even posted a video on Instagram of herself singing while thinking about her forthcoming book and the writing process that went into it.

After addressing the clip, in which she claims to have counted nine planets, she continued, “And as I sweetly share, there actually 8 planets not 9 !!! In conversation with you don’t let my childish tone confuse you for my truest blood character !!! Which 100 percent in 2 seconds if you piss me off I can become the meanest woman alive !!!!.” At the end of her message, Britney asked rhetorically, “PSSS are we all on earth right now y’all ???”

