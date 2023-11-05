Britney Spears has been in the limelight since the recent release of her book, The Woman In Me. There have been quite a few bombshell revelations that have thus far come to light, including some info about her relationship with Mirrors singer Justin Timberlake. Apart from her love life, the book largely focuses on her career under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears. Although, for the most bit, her dad was appointed the responsibility for monitoring her finances and schedules strictly, it seems that a photographer believes there was one gig where he felt Britney was 'so in charge.'

According to Page Six, famous photographer Markus Klinko recalled a shoot he did with the singer back in 2004 when she was accompanied by her dad for work. In order to shoot a few cover images of the Onyx Hotel tour book, Klinko was brought aboard to work his magic. The photographer had nothing but high praise for Britney as his client.

Circling back to the gig, it involved Britney striking pose after pose on a bed in lingerie. Klinko seemed genuinely impressed by the skill and versatility expressed by the Circus singer in terms of her creativity while modeling. He praised her, “Probably nobody else except David Bowie, I would say, was so creatively in charge.” Klinko continued to recall the many other A-List celebs he’s worked with; she “did not ask for her management, publicist or whoever else to get a second opinion” when it came to deciding what worked and what didn’t. In other words, the then-22-year-old Britney seemed more confident and creative than many of her peers.

Klinko also reminisced of when Britney’s estranged father, as well as her then-manager, Larry Rudolph, joined on set to accompany her. During the intense shoot, her dad allegedly barged in to check on her while she was seriously focusing on getting appropriate pictures while in a 'revealing' attire, as per Klinko. The photographer remembered being present for the exchange between her and Jamie during this scenario and narrated what went down: “He just sort of wandered in, and she immediately grabbed the blanket, covered herself, and she said, ‘Dad, get out! I’m doing something.’”

On hearing this, one might expect an altercation to have unfolded, but Klinko claimed that instead, Jamie was actually quite chill about his daughter’s wish and respected it. “He left immediately,” claimed the photographer. Furthermore, after receiving strict instructions from his daughter, Klinko recalled not just Jamie but also the rest of her team heading off to 'play cards in the back room for the next 12 hours.' Moreover, Klinko made one final claim: “This is an interesting dynamic given everything that happened later, that she was so in charge.”

